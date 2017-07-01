Carmel, Nr Cross Hands

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.

• An Attractive Detached Bungalow

• Set in grounds of approx 2 acres

• 4 Bedrms, 3 Receptions & 2 Bathrms

• EPC Rating ‘D’

• Attractive lawned gardens

• Patio and herbaceous borders

• Amenity grazing paddocks.

• NO ONWARD CHAIN

• Viewing highly recommended

Offers in the region of:

£329,500

www.bjpco.com