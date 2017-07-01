Caerbryn, Ammanford

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.
• Detached Dormer Bungalow
• Grounds of Approx 3 Acres
• Garage/General Purpose Building
• 2 Reception Rooms
• 5 Bedrms, 2 with En suite
• Lake & Native Woodland
• Successful B&B in Recent Times
• EPC Rating ‘D’
Offers in the region of:
£489,950