Based in Afonwen, Flintshire, Bims Kitchen is husband and wife team James, “Bim” (short for the Nigerian name “Abimbola”) and Nicola Adedeji.

We are pioneers in creating modern African recipes, inspired by traditional dishes and developing innovative new uses for many age-old African ingredients. In our versatile and easy to use products you will find exotic ingredients like alligator pepper, baobab fruit, cubeb pepper, cashew nuts, peanuts, tigernuts, hibiscus flowers and birdseye chillies expertly used to create a unique fusion of African flavours.

Handmade from natural ingredients, our sauces & condiments are all suitable for vegetarians (most for vegans) and a gluten-free diet. Our range of products includes curry sauces, BBQ sauces, savoury jams & relishes, nut butters and syrups, many of which have won prestigious Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards.

Not all our products contain chilli! The different coloured maps of Africa on the labels indicate their “chilli heat” as follows: yellow = “no chilli heat”; orange = “medium chilli heat”; red = “high chilli heat” and; red + a thunderbolt = “very high chilli heat”.

Our products are sold through a growing number of independent stockists across the UK and are also available directly from our website.

