Bims Kitchen – An African inspired Supper Club not to miss!

Bims kitchen, the home of delicious African inspired food, is holding supper clubs to give you the chance to enjoy those fantastic flavours cooked professionally.

James Adedeji of Bims kitchen said:

“We invite you to share a relaxed evening of African-inspired dishes with us. We promise a delicious, exotic fusion of food made with our own award-winning range of sauces and condiments using locally sourced accompaniments as far as possible. Variety will be our watchword so expect to see different dishes at each event!

Menus for each event are fixed and will be published on the website in advance. To help you decide on a booking, all menu items will be clearly described identifying any allergens.

At present, apart from a complimentary non-alcoholic drink, drinks are not included as part of the menu. This means you are welcome to bring your own drinks (no corkage). We will also have bottles of our refreshing homemade African Hibiscus Lemonade to purchase as additional extras on the day to enjoy with your meal or to take away.

If you have any specific questions about any of our menus, please contact us before booking a place.

All places at each event must be booked and paid for here in advance. There is a maximum number of places for each event and bookings will not be available once this number is reached. The evening will be very informal and guests will be seated as they arrive around tables set for 6. If you wish to book and sit together as a group, please contact us in advance to see what we can do to accommodate this.

Due to nature of our events, bookings are not refundable but if you are unable to attend, you can send someone else in your place (only on the specific day of your booking) – just let us know as soon as possible.

We look forward to seeing and cooking for you soon!”

Venue: Pwll Gwyn Hotel, Denbigh Road, Afonwen, Flintshire CH7 5UB

For more information visit bimskitchen.com