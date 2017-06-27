Arts and Crafts Advertising Pages

Welsh Country’s Arts and Crafts feature is a low-cost marketing solution that offers a more targeted and effective approach compared to traditional advertising. It is specifically designed to help small to medium sized businesses in Wales promote their arts, crafts and services to a wider audience via our multimedia offering of Welsh Country magazine, website, facebook, twitter Google+ & Linkedin.

The advert itself sits within the Arts and Crafts section of the magazine and assumes an editorial slant, thereby offering value to readers and advertisers alike.

How much does it cost?

The total cost for a 12 month listing within the Arts and Crafts feature is £250 plus VAT, or you can pay via Standing Order at £26.00 inclusive per month.

What do I get for my money?

A house-style advert in six issues of Welsh Country; each issue is read by well over 60,000 people.

Your advert size would be 45mm x 80mm, including a thumbnail picture together with company name, contact details, web address and a 50 word description.

This can be altered every issue should you wish, or remain a constant throughout the twelve months – the choice is yours.

Your own area within our website.

(This can be updated and added to at any stage as well as giving a company/product/s description, new launches/offers/awards.)

Constant updating of any relevant news that we come across as media that you may not get to hear and we feel may be useful to you.

The opportunity to offer some competitions etc., within all of the Welsh Country online presence.

Cross selling. Helping to raise awareness of where you sell your work or whose work you sell by connecting brands across our media.

Editorial opportunity within Welsh Country magazine on our Arts and Crafts editorial page. This is limited to 200 words plus an image (the image on a first come first served basis dependent on space).

A voucher copy of Welsh Country magazine sent to your door each issue

The advert is for a year and during that period we would include your business description and contact details etc., in the magazine and on our website. In addition to that, any press releases you send to us will go onto our website also being shared across Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linkedin and be considered for the magazine, in our Arts and Crafts page.

We maintain an ongoing dialogue with the Arts and Crafts members about shows and exhibition and any good arts and craft news we hear on the circuit that may be relevant to you, including establishments looking for new suppliers etc. will be emailed to you.

We also include company profiles on our website, so you'd have a detailed description of your business and background there, too.

Our mission statement says:

Welsh Country will create a good and vibrant market for all clients who need advertising, promotion and marketing. In creating this market, the philosophy of sharing and co operating together with those that work with Welsh Country, is paramount to each other’s mutual benefit of developing enthusiastically, satisfied customers

We are so confident that we try our very best to work with our Arts and Crafts advertisers that we ask you to contact any of them to get their opinion of Welsh Country magazine.