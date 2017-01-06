Apothecary Natural Health Centre specialises in qi gong, tuina Chinese massage and yang sheng – the art of nourishing life. Whether you are a healthcare practitioner with specific knowledge and interests; or are simply interested in learning some new skills, improving your health and changing your own life we offer a range of one day and weekend courses near Brecon in mid Wales.

Examples of The Apothecary Natural Health Centre ‘s courses include: Qi Gong and Tuina Massage: understand how your body works and how you can help it work better. Qi Gong and Stretching: explore the enjoyment and benefits of stretching, discovering a deep level of relaxation and balance. Qi Gong and Yang Sheng: explore living in balance with the seasons.

Qi gong has a long history in China, there are images of people practicing the postures and movements dating from 167 BC. The style practiced during our courses is simple, quiet and rooted in finding a natural balance. It draws on Daoist philosophy: ‘By sitting still you can know the whole world’. We start with exercises in standing, allowing the body and mind to stretch, release and find their natural balance; slowly we move into a quiet sitting (nei gong) encouraging stillness and a deep connection with the world around us.

Tuina is an ancient, versatile style of massage which can be used to stimulate acupuncture points, release muscles and rebalance the body internally.

The Apothecary Natural Health Centre ‘s team has a lot experience, both as practitioners and teachers. Physiotherapist Rosey Grandage spent much of the 1990’s in China studying acupuncture, tuina and qi gong. She has worked for both the NHS and in private practice and since 1999 has been a senior lecturer at University of Westminster teaching Chinese medicine theory and tuina massage. Sandra Hill is a Chinese medicine practitioner, teacher, writer and artist who has a particular interest in Classical Chinese texts, dao yin and yang sheng. She studied in Japan for 3 years and is co-founder of Monkey Press.

Website: www.apothecarycentre.org.uk

Email: info@apothecarycentre.org.uk