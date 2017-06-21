The Anglesey Agricultural Show is a two day annual event, this year’s show will be held on 15th and 16th of August 2017.

The Show is held at the Anglesey Showground, a 160-acre site owned by the Anglesey Agricultural Society. The Showground is ideally situated in the centre of Anglesey, with easy access from the main road and the nearby seaport of Holyhead.

The first Anglesey Agricultural Society was launched in 1808 with aim of developing and fostering agricultural reforms throughout the whole agricultural spectrum.

Two premiums for animals were offered for the first time in 1812, but no show as we think of today was held until 1820.

By 1976 the show was recognised as one of the best in Wales, attracting 50,000 visitors.

Today the Anglesey Agricultural Show attracts around 60,000 people. As well as the spectacle of the superbly presented animals and livestock, the show boasts so much more to enjoy: shopping and exhibition pavilion, equestrian events, craft exhibitors, numerous exhibitions of the best home-grown vegetables and flowers, as well as much more.

There will be more than 1,000 horses, from the powerful Shire Horses down to the miniature Shetland Ponies. With top-ranking show jumpers in the prestigious show jumping classes.

There are 10 different breeds of sheep and classes of cattle. Pigs and goats also prove a great attraction for visitors, as well as the vast array of poultry and rabbits.

Gardeners will love the horticultural marquee with its flower displays, cookery, produce and crafts that will attract many.

At the Sports & Country Life activity area the International Gun Dog Competition will be held, as well as other dog competitions and Clay Target Shooting. There will also be an opportunity to try out various sporting activities that are available on the Island as well as rugby in the SP Energy Network/WRU Arena on both days.

There will be more than 300 trade stands to be browsed, a large shopping area and food hall.

In the Main Ring on both days, you can catch a display by Joseph’s Amazing Racing Camels.

There will be a special Pageant by the Anglesey Vintage Equipment Society which this year feature’s “The Ford & Fordson – Centenary Celebrations”.

Gates open at 8am, and will close at approx. 6pm.

A free park and ride facility is also available to drop off and pick up users by the main gate. All will be clearly signposted with stewards to assist.

The site is accessible lying adjacent to the main A55 road with access points off the nearby A5.

Email info@angleseyshow.org.uk

Tel: 01407 720072

Web: www.angleseyshow.org.uk

Twitter: @AngleseyShow1

Facebook: Sioe Mon – Anglesey Show