Royal Welsh Winter Fair Committee – Alwyn Rees takes the helm

Meeting for the first time since the successful two-day event back in November, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair committee gathered yesterday (Monday 6 February) at the showground in Llanelwedd to begin making plans for 2017.

The 48 strong committee and army of other committed volunteers and stewards work tirelessly throughout the year ensuring the Royal Welsh Winter Fair maintains its reputation as one of the finest fatstock shows in Europe.

The first task of the committee was to welcome Alwyn Rees as the new Royal Welsh Winter Fair Chairman. Alwyn takes over as the fourth chairman following the untimely passing of Emyr Lewis who sadly died just a few weeks before the 27th Winter Fair last November.

Alwyn, who farms in Machynlleth, has one of the leading flocks of Welsh Mountain Hill sheep in Wales and his dedication to the industry has resulted in many accolades, including the prestigious John Gittins Memorial Award presented at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair back in 2014.

With his enthusiasm for the industry, Alwyn has previously taken on many roles, including being a member of the Welsh Mountain Hill Sheep society, the chairman of the Meirionnydd Welsh Mountain Hill Sheep Society, council member for Wales for the British Charolais Cattle Society, World Charolais Congress Welsh chairman, a judge of the Welsh Mountain Hill Sheep sections and Supreme Beef Campion at the Royal Welsh Show and Butchers Lamb Hill Breeds section of the Winter Fair. Alwyn was made a fellow of the Council of Awards for Royal Agricultural Societies (CARAS) in 2014 and was the Chairman of the 2016 Royal Welsh Grassland Event being hosted by the Meirionnydd feature county.

‘It is with great pride that I take on the position of chairman, however Emyr has left me some pretty big shoes to fill; a founding member of the original Winter Fair committee, Emyr was instrumental in the running of the Winter Fair since its inception, and as chairman for the past ten years, Emyr made an immense contribution towards the outstanding success of this event” remarked Alwyn as he addressed the committee.

“But I intend to follow in his footsteps and work hard, along with the rest of the committee, to make sure the Royal Welsh Winter Fair continues to go from strength to strength in the future.”

Tickets for the 2017 Royal Welsh Winter Fair are now available to buy online and the pre-show discounted price of £13.

For more information please visit: www.rwas.wales