Alison Lochhead MRBS donates percentage of sale of work to UNICEF

Alison Lochhead a Ceredigion sculptor, has recently been accepted as a member of the prestigious Royal British Society of Sculptors which is an acknowledgement of her skill and sensitivity in portraying challenging issues and situations.

Alison lochhead ’s work is motivated by the environment in which she lives and her twenty five years’ experience of working abroad as a consultant for governments and international agencies including UNICEF, OXFAM, DFID, Red Cross, and GAVI. Her experience in addressing gender issues including domestic violence and child protection in war torn countries such as Sudan, Yemen and Sierra Leone is inevitably reflected in her sculptures which have been exhibited internationally from 1977. Man’s inhumanity to man and the impact of mankind on the environment are reflected in Alison’s installation Layered Memories of Conflict exhibited in 2016 at MoMA Machynlleth and Mine Memories shown at Purbeck Mineral and Mining Museum Dorset in 2015. Alison is currently working on an installation – Abandonment and Migration – which will have its first showing in Llantarnam Grange, Cwmbran from April 8th – May 27th 2017. Layered Memories of Conflict will be showing in Gloucester Cathedral in 2018, to mark the end of 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Together with two other UK artists, Alison is currently working with the National Space Research Centre in Leicester and the Institute of Astronomy Cambridge, in Alison’s words, “Exploring the enormity of space and the conversations and curiosity between us the artists, and the academics and researchers, is mind blowing and goodness knows where it may lead!”

Alison is a highly respected artist who has used her skills and beliefs to bring to public attention some of the world’s most pressing issues. With the materials she uses to execute her work she conveys to the viewer an important message within an aesthetically pleasing work of art. Alison is committed to supporting the underprivileged by donating 25% of the sale of her work to UNICEF. Buyers will be able to enjoy her sculpture and other creative works with the added bonus of knowing that they have contributed to an essential cause.

Anyone wishing to commission or purchase her work can contact Alison through her website www.alisonlochhead.co.uk