The photographs in this exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, cover the entire length of the Ceredigion coastal path from Gwbert in the south to Ynyslas in the north.

There have been many great photographs of this coastline, but Bailey looks beyond the magnificent views of land and sea, to show that there is more to see than meets the eye: coastal erosion, drama, beauty, the unexpected, and plenty of light. What may first appear familiar soon seems like another world, all can be seen at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, all of which can be seen at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Walking the Dog

photographs by Steve Bailey

1 April – 24 May

Exhibition Opening

Friday 7 April, 6-8pm

Gallery 2, Aberystwyth Arts Centre

“Our aims were simple: look for nothing; try to be aware of everything; hope for light, and opportunities will present themselves. It’s a little like panning for gold – you have to stay in the ‘now’ and hope the light will pick out a speck of gold dust.”

Award winning Aberystwyth Arts Centre is Wales’ largest arts centre and recognised as a ‘national flagship for the arts’. It has a wide-ranging artistic programme, both producing and presenting, across all art forms including drama, dance, music, visual arts, applied arts, film, new media, and community arts and is recognised as a national centre for arts development.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre is a department of Aberystwyth University and a member of the Institute for Literature, Languages and the Creative Arts (ILLCA). We work closely with our fellow Institute colleagues who include the School of Art, Theatre, Film and Television Studies, English and Creative Writing, European Languages, Welsh and Celtic Studies and the Music Centre.

The Arts Centre sits at the heart of the university’s campus, with stunning views over the town of Aberystwyth and along the coastline of Cardigan Bay.

For more information about Aberystwyth Arts Centre please visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk