Aberystwyth Arts Centre – A unique show that explores legendary narrative

This Autumn/Winter the Visual Arts Galleries at Aberystwyth Arts Centre are presenting a unique show that explores legendary narrative.

Gallery 1: 15 September – 16 January & Gallery 2: 2 December – 21 January

Exhibition Opening: Thursday 14 September, 6-8pm

This Autumn/Winter the Visual Arts Galleries at Aberystwyth Arts Centre are presenting a unique show that explores legendary narrative. The exhibition features work from Aberystwyth School of Art Collections and contemporary artists. Wales is a land of legends. Every place name tells a story. Every mountain has a myth.

The exhibition which runs across two of the Arts Centre’s gallery spaces, will explore three main themes, which are; Wales and Legends, Folk and Fairy Tales, and Mythology. The show features important works by internationally renowned artists David Hockney and Bedwyr Williams, shortlisted for the Artes Mundi prize in 2017, winner of the Eisteddfod gold medal, and who has represented Wales at the Venice Biennale twice. Another major focal point will be an enormous 25 feet tall giant, Bendigeidfran, made by Small World Theatre in Cardigan, who will inhabit the main gallery space.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre is Wales’ largest arts centre and recognised as a ‘national flagship for the arts’ winning many awards. With static exhibitions cinema theatre book / gift shop and café Aberystwyth Arts Centre has a wide-ranging artistic programme, both producing and presenting, across all art forms including drama, dance, music, visual arts, applied arts, film, new media, and community arts and is acknowledged as a national centre for arts development.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre is a department of Aberystwyth University and a member of the Institute for Literature, Languages and the Creative Arts (ILLCA). They work closely with their fellow University colleagues who include the School of Art, Theatre, Film and Television Studies, English and Creative Writing, European Languages, Welsh and Celtic Studies and the Music Centre.

The Arts Centre sits at the heart of the university’s campus, with stunning views over the town of Aberystwyth and along the coastline of Cardigan Bay.

For more information visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk