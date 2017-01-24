Edgelands – 28 January – 18 March

Aberystwyth Arts Centre – A collection of work by a group of contemporary painters who have chosen to document the spaces between urban and rural areas that are often forgotten about.



Gallery 1

Edgelands, at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, presents the work of six visual artists who explore and document the wastelands and the neglected environs to be found on the margins of urban living. Housing estates, out of town retail parks and industrial areas, these spaces are the great ‘unnamed and ignored landscapes…places where our slipstream has created a zone of inattention’* and yet where all manner of interest and beauty thrive. The work presented here explores these forgotten corners of our landscape through painting, dance music and spoken word.

* Paul Farley and Michael Symmons-Roberts, co-authors on the book Edgelands.

Friday 10 February, 6pm: Curator Day Bowman in conversation with Steffan Jones-Hughes.

All welcome, free admission, refreshments served.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre is Wales’ largest arts centre and recognised as a ‘national flagship for the arts’ winning many awards. With static exhibitions cinema theatre book / gift shop and café Aberystwyth Arts Centre has a wide-ranging artistic programme, both producing and presenting, across all art forms including drama, dance, music, visual arts, applied arts, film, new media, and community arts and is acknowledged as a national centre for arts development.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre is a department of Aberystwyth University and a member of the Institute for Literature, Languages and the Creative Arts (ILLCA). They work closely with their fellow University colleagues who include the School of Art, Theatre, Film and Television Studies, English and Creative Writing, European Languages, Welsh and Celtic Studies and the Music Centre.

The Arts Centre sits at the heart of the university’s campus, with stunning views over the town of Aberystwyth and along the coastline of Cardigan Bay.

For more information please visit: www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk