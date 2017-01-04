Llandybie, Ammanford

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.
• Set in a Small Rural Hamlet
• Rear Views Over Rolling Countryside
• Period Semi Detached House
• 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms
• Sitting/Dining Room, Fitted Kitchen
& Lounge
• Oil Fired Central Heating & Partial
Upvc Double Glazing
• Garage & Parking Area
Offers in the region of:
£219,950