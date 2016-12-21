Over 200 Pembrokeshire projects supported by Sustainable Development Fund since 2000

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has distributed £2,860,348 to projects via the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) since the turn of the millennium.

At a recent meeting of the Park Authority, Members heard that 201 projects had benefited from the Sustainable Development Fund over the past 16 years, with support ranging from a few hundred pounds to more than £100,000 on a limited number of occasions.

Recent projects supported by the SDF include Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, a sustainable building at Stackpole Walled Gardens and the prototype of the Tŷ Solar eco-home.

National Park Authority SDF Officer, Emma Taylor, said: “The Sustainable Development Fund provides support for innovative sustainable projects that demonstrate practical solutions for a more sustainable way of life. This benefits the National Park and its communities by balancing the needs of people, the environment and the local economy.

“More than 80% of projects randomly selected for more in-depth analysis successfully achieved their goals and continue to operate to date, while all of the projects delivered one or more of the principles of sustainable development. Many of them continue to deliver environmental, social, economic and cultural benefits long after funding ceases.”

The 201 funded projects have in turn attracted more than £5million of match funding, with SDF funding contributing to projects with an overall value of over £8million. £86,555 of the funding was allocated to 66 projects in the form of small and Little Green Grants.

A committee made up of National Park Authority Members is responsible for considering all applications for financial assistance in connection with the SDF and to monitor and review the scheme.

For more information relating to the Sustainable Development Fund including guidance on how to apply, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales.